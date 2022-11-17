DB Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2,897.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,207 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,827. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.75 and a one year high of $110.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

