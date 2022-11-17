DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $66.79. 9,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,067. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33.

