DB Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,699,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.75. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.10. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90.

