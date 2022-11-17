DB Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,716 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,570. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $62.22 and a twelve month high of $89.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.