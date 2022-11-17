DB Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,291 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,175,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 988,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after purchasing an additional 87,930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 73,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

