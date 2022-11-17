DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 478,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 163,337 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after buying an additional 157,541 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.30. 57,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,632. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

