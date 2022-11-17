DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,889 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,349. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $265.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

