DCF Advisers LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after acquiring an additional 475,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.

Shares of ALNY traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.58. 11,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,684. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.82 and a 200 day moving average of $175.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

