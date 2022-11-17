DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $61.25 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00119130 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00236990 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037306 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,753,677 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.