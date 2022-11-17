Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.05.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $404.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

