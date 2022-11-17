Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Releases Earnings Results

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.30 million.

Shares of CVE:DEF opened at C$0.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. Defiance Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.44 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

