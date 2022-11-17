Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Releases Earnings Results

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.30 million.
Defiance Silver Price Performance
Shares of CVE:DEF opened at C$0.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. Defiance Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.44 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89.
About Defiance Silver
Read More
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.