DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.00 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $26,494.39 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00373737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024219 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars.

