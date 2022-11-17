Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,470,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 19,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Melius began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.06. 5,505,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,415,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

