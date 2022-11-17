Denis F. Kelly Acquires 10,000 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) Director Denis F. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,295.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WW International Price Performance

NASDAQ WW opened at $4.25 on Thursday. WW International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of WW International by 77.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 145.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of WW International by 308.7% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of WW International by 84.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About WW International

Several analysts have commented on WW shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on WW International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

