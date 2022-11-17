DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $35.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.3 %

XRAY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,229,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,068,000 after acquiring an additional 471,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,871,000 after acquiring an additional 905,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,751 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.