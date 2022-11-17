Denver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 66,192 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after buying an additional 146,323 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,796,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,956,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,324 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.89. 11,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,425. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.15.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

