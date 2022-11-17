Denver Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,045. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.71. The company has a market capitalization of $325.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

