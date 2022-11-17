Denver Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 82.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.68. 149,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,309,468. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

