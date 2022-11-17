Denver Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,000 after buying an additional 438,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,212,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $92.03. 675,209 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92.

