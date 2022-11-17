Denver Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.77. 58,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $317.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.44.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

