Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Cap of $53.30 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Dero has a market cap of $53.30 million and approximately $156,638.37 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00024534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,665.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00371407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00117456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00792074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.58 or 0.00621571 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00234797 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,036,832 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

