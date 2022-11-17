Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $51.99 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.99 or 0.00023896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $51.99 million and approximately $162,251.59 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,690.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00364696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00117989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00790555 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00617957 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00228208 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,036,355 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

