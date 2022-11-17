Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shot up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.43. 42,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,744,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,320 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at about $28,616,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,237,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 494,746 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 22.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 436,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 26.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,176,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 451,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

