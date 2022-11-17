Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shot up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.43. 42,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,744,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on DM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
