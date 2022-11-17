Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 636,809 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 3.52% of Atmos Energy worth $551,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,226,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $309,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.47. 15,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,069. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

