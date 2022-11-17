Deutsche Bank AG Buys 313,621 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $595,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,150,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $559,569,000 after purchasing an additional 697,823 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.85. 536,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,879. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.