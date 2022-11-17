Deutsche Bank AG Has $503.14 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,313,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 728,989 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CSX were worth $503,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 124.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after buying an additional 357,299 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $14,980,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 375,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,695,552. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

