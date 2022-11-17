Deutsche Bank AG Has $962.51 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.23% of Nutrien worth $962,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,649,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,107,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after buying an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $521,017,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,525,000 after buying an additional 229,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $418,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,666. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

