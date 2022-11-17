Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,454 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.80% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $575,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,478 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 589,067 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $309.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $179.96 and a fifty-two week high of $318.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.16 and its 200-day moving average is $283.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

