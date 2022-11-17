Deutsche Bank AG Sells 148,003 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 148,003 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,881,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
V stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.43. The company had a trading volume of 119,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $397.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.92.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
