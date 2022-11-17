Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $680.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $635.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $647.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

