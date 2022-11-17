Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a €13.00 ($13.40) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.59) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €11.20 ($11.55) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.43) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FRA GYC traded down €0.36 ($0.37) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €10.45 ($10.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,127 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.80. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($17.12) and a one year high of €20.14 ($20.76).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

