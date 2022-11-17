Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €19.17 ($19.76) and last traded at €18.96 ($19.55). Approximately 7,942,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.88 ($19.46).

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

