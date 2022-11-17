Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $90.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of DVN opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

