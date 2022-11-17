DexCom (DXCM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM):
- 11/1/2022 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $130.00.
- 11/1/2022 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $126.00.
- 10/28/2022 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $101.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $85.00 to $114.00.
- 10/28/2022 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $117.00.
- 10/28/2022 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $120.00.
- 10/17/2022 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2022 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
DexCom Price Performance
Shares of DXCM traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.64. 2,162,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,683. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 207.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.
Further Reading
