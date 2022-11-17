DeXe Price Reaches $2.46 on Exchanges (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. DeXe has a market capitalization of $89.70 million and $3.35 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can now be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00014733 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeXe has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002698 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00569454 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,950.14 or 0.29661940 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.
DeXe Profile
DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.
Buying and Selling DeXe
