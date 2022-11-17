DFI.Money Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83.31 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $92.26 million and approximately $83.31 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money token can now be bought for approximately $2,390.49 or 0.14474076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00567545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.77 or 0.29562500 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.