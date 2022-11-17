DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $122.57

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.57 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 148.30 ($1.74). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.73), with a volume of 339,420 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

DFS Furniture Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £342.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.13.

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

About DFS Furniture

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

(Get Rating)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

