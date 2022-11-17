DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $122.57

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.57 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 148.30 ($1.74). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.73), with a volume of 339,420 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
DFS Furniture Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of £342.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.13.
DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.
