DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Short Interest Up 6.3% in October

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 897,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ DICE traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.76.

DICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,640,000 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,985,251.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

