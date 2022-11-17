Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 11.4%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) shares were up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.28. Approximately 94,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,029,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 113.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 116.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 105,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.