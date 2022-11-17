Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 11.4%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) shares were up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.28. Approximately 94,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,029,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.
Digital Turbine Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.