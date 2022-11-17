Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 11.4%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating) shares were up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.28. Approximately 94,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,029,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 113.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 116.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 105,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile



Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

