Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) were up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.04 and last traded at $137.89. Approximately 1,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 577,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.06.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.58.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $133,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.