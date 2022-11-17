Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.55

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 45592641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

