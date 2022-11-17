DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 235.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DRTT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 70,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,469. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,207 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,806,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

See Also

