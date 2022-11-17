DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 235.12% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of DRTT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 70,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,469. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.
