Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe Purchases 300,000 Shares

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe purchased 300,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,365,732 shares in the company, valued at C$655,551.36.

Andreas L'abbe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Andreas L’abbe purchased 21,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,580.00.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of DSV traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 59,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.51 and a current ratio of 25.65. The firm has a market cap of C$401.86 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.16. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discovery Silver ( CVE:DSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSV. Pi Financial cut their target price on Discovery Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.10 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Discovery Silver from C$4.40 to C$3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Discovery Silver

(Get Rating)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Featured Stories

