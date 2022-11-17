Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGR opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.85. Distribution Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $1,619,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,877,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $524,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

