DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DNBBY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($254.64) to €241.00 ($248.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.