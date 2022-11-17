Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

DLB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.75. 374,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,281. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $209,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

