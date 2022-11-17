Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after buying an additional 91,905 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.00. 46,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.12. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

