Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Daniel Leib Sells 20,000 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,001.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

DFIN stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $49.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 13.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.0% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after buying an additional 494,725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,228,233.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 368,470 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 476.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after buying an additional 305,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6,226.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 260,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.