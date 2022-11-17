Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Daniel Leib Sells 20,000 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,001.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %
DFIN stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $49.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 13.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.0% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after buying an additional 494,725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,228,233.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 368,470 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 476.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after buying an additional 305,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6,226.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 260,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
