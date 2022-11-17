Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CEO Bradley J. Ehrman Purchases 1,760 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.73 per share, with a total value of $50,564.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.28. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.86%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

