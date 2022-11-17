Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,300 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 423,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.35. 76,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 32.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 40.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,592,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.7% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading

